Fani-Kayode identifies factor responsible for PDP downfall, advises members to expel ex-VP, Atiku

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in light of the recent list of senators-elect released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ruling APC, according to the newly released Senate list, controls 57 seats while PDP takes 28 and Labour Party (LP) has six seats.

The ruling party also dominates the House of Representatives with 162 seats, the major opposition party PDP has 102 and LP controls 34.

Tweeting in reaction to the list on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode attributed the failure of the major opposition to its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose character he described as dubious and questionable.

The erstwhile PDP member, thus, advised members to expel the former Vice President in order for the party to forge ahead.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Poor PDP. I almost feel sorry for you. Not only were you hopelessly trounced in the presidential election but today you only have 29 Senators in a 109-member chamber. Is this the almighty PDP that was once mighty and awesome & that was led by great men like OBJ, UMYA & GEJ?

“How are the mighty fallen! You fielded a shady man with dubious credentials, a questionable history, bad luck & a bad spirit for the 2019 & 2023 elections who contracted a cheap, sleazy, lying, cheating businessman as his chief strategist & an ugly gorrila as his spokesman.

“You sold ur collective souls to this man &, like Esau, exchanged ur heritage, glory & destiny for a mess of pottage. Like a succubus demon, he sucked & drained away ur grace, glory & virtues & buried what would have been ur great destiny. He drank ur blood & ate your flesh.

“Under his watch ur fortunes dropped to a point of no return & the finger of God set u up for total humiliation, utter annihilation & jaw-breaking destruction. Yet with all this ur leader has not spared a thought or mentioned a word about all those in the party that lost their elections & that fell in the battle whilst fighting for him. Its all about him and nothing or no-one else.

“My advice? Do yourselves a favour & drop Ibn Dubai & his small circle of men friends as ur party leader, expel him from ur ranks & start building all over again. Your party is as dead as a dodo and as long as this accursed, self-obsessed, vainglorious, deceitful, proud viper is in your ranks it can never come alive again.”

