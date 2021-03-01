Fani-Kayode labels Sunday Igboho as Yorubaland’s most powerful man | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the self-styled Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, as the most powerful Yoruba man in the region at the moment.

Fani-Kayode, who has been fraternizing with Igboho and some Yoruba leaders in the last few weeks, said on his Twitter handle on Monday that of all the Yoruba political stalwarts he has met in the last one month, the grassroots politician comes out as the most popular, powerful, fearless, and patriotic.

The former minister said Igboho is a “great, noble and courageous son of “Oduduwa” who has captured the hearts and minds of over 60 million Yoruba people across the world.”

Fani-Kayode wrote: ”I will say this once for all to hear. Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), is by far the most popular and powerful man in South Western Nigeria today. He has inspired millions and restored the honor and self-respect of the Yoruba nation.

“He has also proved to the ‘doubting Thomas’ that the sons of Oduduwa are not cowards. His views are simple and clear and he is entitled to them. He does not believe in Nigeria but in Oduduwa Republic and that is his right.

“We may not all agree with those views but we will defend his right to hold them. We may not all accept his methods but, as long as he operates within the law, we have no right to criminalise, demonise, undermine or stop him.

“He is not a terrorist, a criminal or a murderer. He is a law-abiding Nigerian citizen and businessman who pays his taxes, defends his people and stands up against dangerous murderers and killers that have come from outside our territory to kill our people.

“He is not an activist but a freedom fighter, a hero, and a liberator of the oppressed who opposes tyranny and the mass murder, ethnic cleansing, and enslavement of his people.

“Unfortunately there appears to be a well-orchestrated plan and dastardly plot by some identifiable forces and individuals to eliminate him.

“The attempt to abduct him like a common criminal in the middle of the road whilst he was on his way to a meeting with our revered father Papa Ayo Adebanjo, just a few days ago, by security forces is just one pointer, amongst many others, to this.

“They want to silence him at all costs because of what he has been doing, what he believes in and what he stands for.

“This must not be allowed to happen. It must not see the light of day. Those behind it must perish the thought because if it does, there will be dire, far-reaching and uncontrollable consequences for our entire nation.

“This is not what I wish for but it is what I see and I pray it never comes to pass. Nevertheless, I see and sense it. I perceive it strongly and it scares and worries me.”

