Fani-Kayode labels Sunday Igboho as Yorubaland’s most powerful man | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Fani-Kayode labels Sunday Igboho as Yorubaland’s most powerful man
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the self-styled Yoruba activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, as the most powerful Yoruba man in the region at the moment.
Fani-Kayode, who has been fraternizing with Igboho and some Yoruba leaders in the last few weeks, said on his Twitter handle on Monday that of all the Yoruba political stalwarts he has met in the last one month, the grassroots politician comes out as the most popular, powerful, fearless, and patriotic.
The former minister said Igboho is a “great, noble and courageous son of “Oduduwa” who has captured the hearts and minds of over 60 million Yoruba people across the world.”
Fani-Kayode wrote: ”I will say this once for all to hear. Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), is by far the most popular and powerful man in South Western Nigeria today. He has inspired millions and restored the honor and self-respect of the Yoruba nation.
“He has also proved to the ‘doubting Thomas’ that the sons of Oduduwa are not cowards. His views are simple and clear and he is entitled to them. He does not believe in Nigeria but in Oduduwa Republic and that is his right.
“We may not all agree with those views but we will defend his right to hold them. We may not all accept his methods but, as long as he operates within the law, we have no right to criminalise, demonise, undermine or stop him.
“He is not a terrorist, a criminal or a murderer. He is a law-abiding Nigerian citizen and businessman who pays his taxes, defends his people and stands up against dangerous murderers and killers that have come from outside our territory to kill our people.
“He is not an activist but a freedom fighter, a hero, and a liberator of the oppressed who opposes tyranny and the mass murder, ethnic cleansing, and enslavement of his people.
READ ALSO: Police, DSS in reported failed attempted arrest of Sunday Igboho
“Unfortunately there appears to be a well-orchestrated plan and dastardly plot by some identifiable forces and individuals to eliminate him.
“The attempt to abduct him like a common criminal in the middle of the road whilst he was on his way to a meeting with our revered father Papa Ayo Adebanjo, just a few days ago, by security forces is just one pointer, amongst many others, to this.
“They want to silence him at all costs because of what he has been doing, what he believes in and what he stands for.
“This must not be allowed to happen. It must not see the light of day. Those behind it must perish the thought because if it does, there will be dire, far-reaching and uncontrollable consequences for our entire nation.
“This is not what I wish for but it is what I see and I pray it never comes to pass. Nevertheless, I see and sense it. I perceive it strongly and it scares and worries me.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal
Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Ronaldo goal not enough as late Verona equaliser holds Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal for Juventus on Saturday was not enough to secure victory as a late equaliser by Hellas Verona...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...