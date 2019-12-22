Fani-Kayode makes a guess at one of the top secrets TY Danjuma says may tear Nigeria apart

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode has made an attempt to reveal one of the top secrets retired Army General, Theophilus Danjuma may want to unravel to Nigerians.

The former Aviation Minister and social commentator in a post on Twitter on Saturday suggested, that the top secret Danjuma may want to reveal to Nigerians is that the man in Aso Rock is not Muhammadu Buhari.

Danjuma, a former Defense Minister, who earlier said Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening in the country, made the remark while lamenting that leaders from the South West were afraid of speaking out against the Federal Government.

And in a post on Twitter, Fani-Kayode wondered if Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra had been proved right after he (Kanu) claimed last year that President Buhari was dead and cloned and that the man in the Presidential Villa is Jubril al Sudani who, according to him, was impersonating the alleged dead Buhari.

He tweeted, “T.Y. Danjuma says if he were to reveal certain things to the public Nigerians would not be able to sleep.

“Is it possible that one of those things is that Buhari is not Buhari but rather Jubril from Sudan? I’m just wondering. Has @MaziNnamdiKanu been proved right? TELL US!”

