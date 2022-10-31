Fani-Kayode mocks Atiku’s meeting with US State Dept, tags PDP a bunch of filthy perverts

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has again descended on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the opposition was a bunch of dirty criminals.

This criticism was in the context of the tour undertaken by the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar alongside some other key members of his campaign council to the United States.

Atiku had met with the officials of the US State Department led by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary—Bureau of African Affairs in Washington DC.

The meeting, according to the former Vice President, entailed discussions on the critical needs to seek collaborative solutions to the local issues on democracy and governance, as well as deteriorating security and the economy in Nigeria.

It also involved the US support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces and commitments for continued partnership with the largest African country in areas of security and development.

Fani-Kayode, who mocked the former Vice President, said his travel to foreign countries would amount to nothing in 2023.

He said: “You can go to Paris, Washington, Dubai, Geneva, Lichtenstein, Morocco and Abu Dhabi as much as you like. You can even go on a round trip to Mars, Pluto, Uranus, and the moon and back.

“No matter how hard you try, one thing is for sure: God will never hand Nigeria over to a bunch of raving sodomites, filthy perverts, reprobate deviants, malevolent souls, mendacious characters, unrepentant liars and racist bigots.

“He will not put our nation in the hands of the Cult of the Yansh or in the power of the Botherhood of Bottom-Lovers. He will not put us in the evil clutches of the disciples of Molech or drop us in the satanic laps of the followers of Baal.

“He will not give us up as a sacrifice or forsake and abandon us to the sheer depravity and sordid ways of a cabal of filthy, disgusting, deplorable, dark, degenerate, corrupt and utterly occultic minds.”

