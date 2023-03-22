Fani-Kayode mocks ‘OBIdients’ over Obi’s petition against Tinubu

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has referred to Peter Obi’s legal challenge of President-elect Bola Tinubu as a joke.

Obi is the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP) in the recently concluded presidential election.

Fani-Kayode made this call via a tweet on Tuesday, while predicting that the court case would fail and that Obi would sob after leaving.

Tinubu had emerged victorious in the 2023 presidential elections but Obi had maintained that he had won the race despite finishing third.

Obi has gone to court to contest Tinubu’s victory in light of his claim.

Fani-Kayode, however, claimed that Obi’s action was a fruitless endeavor.

The former Minister also made fun of the LP supporters for failing to win any state in the governorship race in a tweet to Obi’s Twitter followers, known as Obidients.

“Dear Obidients, hear this and eat it: your Obidient bubble has burst forever. From now on it is downhill for you. You are now in political oblivion and you will remain there.

“Your hateful and divisive disposition and cause and your religious and ethnic bigotry has destroyed you.

“As for your court case challenging Asiwaju, it is the joke of the century. It’s not going anywhere and you will come out crying.

“We shall spank you hard there and flush you down the toilet just as we have done in all the elections.”

