FANI KAYODE: Police beef up security in Shinkafi Emirate

The Zamfara State Police Command said on Sunday security had been beefed up around the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashi, to forestall breakdown of law and order in the Emirate Council.

The monarch had come under criticism from some chieftaincy holders and residents of the area over the recent conferment of traditional title of Sadauki (Defender) on a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, by the council.

The council came out to strongly defend its decision.

The command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, who disclosed this to journalists in Gusau on Sunday, said the security was beefed up around the monarch on Friday.

According to him, the emirate council gathered that some people were planning to lead a demonstration within Shinkafi.

He said: “The emirate council wrote to the police command to seek protection and to avert any breakdown of law in the area.

“We also deployed our patrol teams throughout Shinkafi so that peace and order can be maintained because the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo has always warned people from taking the law into their own hands.

“If anyone has grudges against any other person or persons, there are established legal channels to take such grudges to, including going to the courts. But we will not allow anyone to cause any trouble.”

