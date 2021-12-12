Fani-Kayode publishes video of sons amidst allegations by ex-wife Precious

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fan-Kayode has published a video of his sons having a swell time with their caretaker after his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu alleged on her Instagram page that one of her son had contracted Coronavirus.

In the last couple of days, the former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu had continued to call upon Nigerians to help her seek justice so she would be allowed to see her sons.

Precious also mentioned that one of her sons had Coronavirus and she only found out in court.

The former beauty queen also added that another had a wound on his head and she recently found out too.

In the recent video that she shared on her social media page on Saturday, Precious stated that FFK had kept her away from seeing her offspring despite the court ruling that she should be allowed to see her kids.

Watch her weep below.

Femi Fani-Kayode has now released a video in a bid to dispute Precious’ claim and to show that the kids were fine.

The former aviation minister added that Precious had been given access to come to the house to see the kids for the last one year and four months but she has refused.

His statement reads:

“My handsome Princes with their nurses and nannies and other members of my household taken today.

“No bruises, no scars, no head wounds, no Covid 19, no nothing. Their mother has been given access to see them in the house for the last 1 year and 5 months but she has refused to do so.

Despite that they are happy and healthy, they have the very best of everything, they are surrounded by love, light, joy, prosperity and peace and they get the very best of care from a set of highly trained and well respected child care specialists and professionals.

I thank God for their lives and for the lives of the other members of my family and household.

The Lord is with us: blessed be His holy name forever. Merry Christmas everyone.”

Below is a video of the children playing.

