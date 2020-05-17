Fani-Kayode questions whereabouts, mission of 15 Chinese doctors

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised questions about the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team brought to the country to help the Nigerian authorities to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a post on his official Twitter page on Saturday also asked if it was true that they (Chinese doctors) are spreading and infecting Nigerians with COVID-19 and are testing new vaccines on citizens.

Fani-Kayode while asking questions about their mission and whereabouts wrote thus on Twitter, “Where are the 15 Chinese doctors? What is their mission? Who invited them?

“Is it true that they are spreading and infecting our people with Covid-19 and testing new vaccines on us?

READ ALSO: NCDC admits error in its COVID-19 report on Akwa Ibom

“Are we Guinea pigs? Why did the Minister of Health tell us to stop asking questions about the Chinese?”

His comments came after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday gave the Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the minister’s statement had heightened apprehensions in the public space that the Chinese team, whose identity and activities had been shrouded in secrecy, might have been brought in by a certain cabal for another purpose outside the general public good.

Join the conversation

Opinions