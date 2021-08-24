Fani-Kayode questions Zamfara deputy gov’s loyalty after refusal to decamp to APC with gov Matawalle

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has questioned the loyalty of Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, for refusing to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), slammed the deputy governor, saying it was a form of betrayal to not join his principal in decamping.

Gusau had refused to join Matawalle in decamping from the PDP to the APC, and also decrying plans by the state assembly to impeach him despite a court order stopping such moves.

Reacting on social media, Fani-Kayode questioned why a Deputy Governor would refuse to decamp with his Governor after being picked as a running mate during the election.

“When a Governor decamps from one party to another shouldn’t his Deputy go with him? Is that not what loyalty is all about?,” Fani-Kayode tweeted

“Against his better judgement @Bellomatawalle1 picked you as his running mate & made you Deputy Governor & now you undermine & betray him? Shame on you!”

