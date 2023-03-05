Fani-Kayode rallies APC for governorship election, demands victory in Kaduna, Borno, others

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go out for victory in next weekend’s governorship election in the country.

In a series of tweets on his handle on Sunday, the former minister charged the party to target victory in all states where the election would take place on March 11.

Fani-Kayode’s call followed the party’s performance in last weekend’s presidential election when it lost some key states including Lagos and Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode’s interrogation on coup alert not closed – DSS

He wrote: “We won the pres. election & a great majority in the Senate & House of Reps.

“Our focus is now on the governorship elections. Lagos, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Yobe, Borno & ALL other states are a MUST-win for us.

“May the wind blow behind our sails & may God grant us victory! Godspeed.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now