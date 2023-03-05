Politics
Fani-Kayode rallies APC for governorship election, demands victory in Kaduna, Borno, others
A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go out for victory in next weekend’s governorship election in the country.
In a series of tweets on his handle on Sunday, the former minister charged the party to target victory in all states where the election would take place on March 11.
Fani-Kayode’s call followed the party’s performance in last weekend’s presidential election when it lost some key states including Lagos and Kaduna.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode’s interrogation on coup alert not closed – DSS
He wrote: “We won the pres. election & a great majority in the Senate & House of Reps.
“Our focus is now on the governorship elections. Lagos, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Yobe, Borno & ALL other states are a MUST-win for us.
“May the wind blow behind our sails & may God grant us victory! Godspeed.”
