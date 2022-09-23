Fani-Kayode says Wike has smashed PDP’s chances in 2023 elections

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that the Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike, has smashed the chances of the opposition party in 2023 general elections.

This came as a reaction to the recent media chat granted by the governor in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, on Friday.

Wike in the interview made a number of assertions relating to the infighting in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described as ‘very corrupt’ the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, alleging that he collected a sum of N1 billion from a presidential aspirant in Lagos without remitting it to the party.

The Governor also slammed the presidential candidate of the main opposition, Atiku Abubakar, for backing the National Chairman who was asked to resign in the interest of equity and fairness.

However, in a terse reply posted on his social media handles shortly after Wike’s interview, Fani-Kayode said the PDP chieftain had completely broken the confidence of Nigerians in the opposition party.

He, therefore, tipped the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the president in 2023.

He said: “Wike has destroyed PDP. He said their presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, is dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful. He said their National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, is a corrupt, arrogant, conceited, racist, power-hungry, anti-southern bigot. He said PDP wants to turn Southerners into slaves. He has smashed their balls. ABAT is our next president!”

