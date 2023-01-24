Politics
Fani-Kayode slams PDP over drug trafficking suit against Tinubu
One of the spokespersons of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its suit challenging the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s candidacy in next month’s general elections.
Fani-Kayode was reacting to a statement on Monday by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council spokesman, Kola Ologbodiyan, who said the main opposition party had approached the courts seeking to disqualify Tinubu over allegations bordering on his alleged conviction for trafficking narcotics in the United States.
However, Fani-Kayode, while appearing on a Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday night, described the allegations as baseless and lacking in evidence.
According to the former PDP chieftain, the PDP only initiated the case as a smokescreen to deflect from the APC’s case against Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, over alleged corruption.
“This is a simple lie. A fallacious mendacity. Complete falsehood. He, Tinubu. was never convicted. The Americans themselves said that he was not indicted and neither was he convicted,” the former Aviation Minister said.
“Yet, they keep bleating like little children about these things. There’s no basis in reality in it. It’s a very simple thing. For us, this a civic duty.
“We need to be responsible and it is our duty to expose Atiku for what he really is and we will continue to do that. They have tried to respond by bringing all manner of insults, all manner of fake allegations without any credible evidence.
“If you have that kind of evidence, present it before the public and let us see. Then we will consider what you’re saying. So, then stop throwing bricks where you have nothing inside them to carry weight,” he said.
