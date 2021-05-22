Fani-Kayode suspects sabotage as Nigerians call for probe into military plane crash | Ripples Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on Saturday, suggested that the tragic air crash involving the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military personnel on Friday at the Kaduna Airport may have been due to sabotage.

This was contained in a tweet issued by Femi Fani-Kayode in reaction to the tragic event.

According to the former Minister, an inquest must be made in order to unravel the events that led to the air mishap.

He tweeted; “Lord have mercy! May the souls of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru & all our other warriors that went down with him rest in peace. We DEMAND to know what really happened! Was it an accident or was the plane brought down? If it was brought down, who by? Was it BH or an inside job?”

“..If it was an accident what caused it? Weather, engine failure, pilot error? So many questions!”

“No cover-ups this time! We have a right to know the truth and to be told under what circumstances our COAS & his officers were killed. Accident Investigation Bureau over to you!”

By Mayowa Oladeji

