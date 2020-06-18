FANI-KAYODE TO BUHARI: Arrest those killing Nigerians, not those protesting against your incompetent govt

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest terrorists and bandits killing Nigerians and not those criticising his government’s failure to protect them.

The former minister stated this in response to the arrest of a young man who led a group of protesters in Katsina to cry out against killings by bandits in the state.

In a post on his verified Twitter account, @realFFK, on Thursday, Fani-Kayode wrote:

“I commend the courage of the people of Katsina State and the North Western zone of Nigeria for finding the courage to come out and express their disgust and horror at @MBuhari’s refusal and inability to stop the carnage that their people are being subjected to by the terrorists.

“I condemn the arrest of the young man that led the anti-Buhari protests in Katsina and I call for his immediate and unconditional release.

“President Buhari, please arrest those that kill your people and not those that criticise and protest against your cruel and incompetent government.”

Security situation in Nigeria has continued to worsen in recent times especially, in the northern regions where Boko Haram terrorists and bandits freely kill and destroy properties of people.

