FANI-KAYODE TO BUHARI: Blaming past govt for Nigeria's problems an acknowledgement of your own failings | Ripples Nigeria

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 60th Independence Anniversary speech, where he blamed past leaders for Nigeria’s present woes.

Buhari, during his anniversary speech, said that “those in the previous Governments from 1999 to 2015, who presided over the near destruction of the country, have now the impudence to attempt to criticize our efforts.”

Reacting to Buhari’s speech in a series of tweets on Thursday, Fani-Kayode described the president’s remarks as “a case of misplaced aggression, an expression of frustration and an acknowledgement of his own failings.

According to the PDP chieftain, it is Buhari who has taken everything that the former leaders gave Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “It is sad that Buhari attacked Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan in his speech.

“This is a case of misplaced aggression, an expression of frustration and an acknowledgement of his own failings.

“OBJ, UMYA & GEJ gave us back our dignity and self-respect. PMB came and took them back from us,” he concluded.

