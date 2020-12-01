FANI-KAYODE TO BUHARI: Declare state of emergency over killing of rice farmers in Borno

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to declare a state of emergency following the beheading of over 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Fani-Kayode who made the appeal on Monday in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account said that the manner in which Boko Haram killed the farmers was evil.

Reacting further, Fani-Kayode who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the enormity of the atrocity committed by Boko Haram is simply astounding and it beggars belief.

Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter; “110 Nigerians had their throats slit and heads chopped off in a few hours & in a single location?

“The enormity of this atrocity is simply astounding and it beggars belief.

“Their killers then lay them in lines on the floor with their heads on their stomachs? This is evil.

“We need to declare a state of emergency in some states. If this barbaric atrocity by Boko Haram had been committed in the south, the whole country and international community would have been up in arms. Yet it has happened in Borno and the outrage and disgust that has been expressed is minimal.

“Are we no longer one nation? Are some lives more important than others? Each time anyone, no matter where they come from in our country, is butchered it kills a part of each and every one of us. 110 heads chopped off and few seem to care? Enough of this madness! Something must give!” Fani-Kayode concluded.

