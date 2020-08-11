FANI KAYODE TO BUHARI: Probe MURIC over alleged funding by ISWAP

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the federal government of Nigeria to investigate the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) over alleged funding by Boko Haram/ISWAP.

Fani-Kayode who made the call on Tuesday via his official Twitter page said allegations that MURIC was being funded by Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) is grave.

He further added that the federal government should declare MURIC a terrorist organisation if the allegation is true.

He wrote thus on Twitter: “The allegation by a fmr. Head of Intelligence of Mali that the Ishaq Akintola-led MURIC is funded by ISWA is grave.

“I call on the federal government to investigate this matter &, if proved to be true, declare MURIC a terrorist org., ban it, prosecute its leaders &, if found guilty, hang them,” he added.

