Fani-Kayode urges govt to arrest Shiekh Gumi | Ripples Nigeria

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has suggested the arrest and investigation of Shiekh Ahmad Gumi over his liaison with bandits and terrorists in the Northern part of the country.

Fani-Kayode made this call via a series of tweets on Wednesday.

The former minister accused Gumi of being “a BAG man, a FRONT and a PR officer for the terrorists that have plagued our land and I have no doubt that he personally benefits from the ransoms that are being paid.”

This was in response to an allegation from a woman who had revealed that “bandits took us to Gumi’s house. He directed us to an Ahmed, who invited a Fulani from Kaduna. We contributed N800,000 for him. He told us that was just for transport. I cried & pleaded with him, saying I’m a widow. He said it wasn’t his concern” during an interview with RootsTV.

In his response, Fani-Kayode berated the cleric saying, “these people have so much blood on their hands yet Gumi still holds himself out as their advocate and best friend. He is nothing but an extortionist who thrives on the misery and blood of those that have been murdered and kidnapped.

READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Bello, Gumi under fire as Nigerians campaign for release of abducted students

“Gumi must be brought to justice and so must every single one of his foreign Fulani terrorist friends and all those within and outside Government that have links with ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, the Fulani terrorists, the Taliban, ISWA, Al Shabab, and any other evil terrorist organisation which seeks to kill and Islamise our people and conquer and occupy our territory and nation.”

“If the Federal Government refuses to act against Gumi it will raise questions about their commitment to fighting terror and stopping the terrorists. Every day people are being killed and kidnapped.

“This madness has to stop and those behind it and that covertly support it must be brought to justice.”

"They took us to Gumi's house. He directed us to an Ahmed, who invited a Fulani from Kaduna. We contributed N800,000 for him. He told us that was just for transport. I cried & pleaded with him, saying I'm a widow. He said it wasn't his concern"- Kidnapped student's mum, RootsTV. pic.twitter.com/mRxkDrJ0cf — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 5, 2021

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions