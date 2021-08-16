Fani-Kayode warns Nigerian govt not to rely on USA in fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has warned the Federal Government to stop its reliance on American aid while detailing lessons from the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Taliban in Afghanistan over the weekend took over Kabul, the country’s capital, 20 years after the US chased them out.

This led to the president fleeing the country.

In his reaction via a series of tweets on Sunday, Fani-Kayode stated that this was an indication that Nigeria should not depend on the United States in its fight against ISWAP, Boko Haram and foreign Fulani militias.

The former minister also pointed out that Nigerians must unite and confront the monster of terrorism together.

“Two lessons can be learnt from this. Firstly we must NEVER rely on the Americans or the international community to defend our nation from the terrorists that are ravaging our land and instead we must do it ourselves.

“Secondly, we must come together, unite, forget our differences & collectively fight and resist the scourge of Islamist terror that has plagued our land. May God NEVER allow Boko Haram, ISWAP, the foreign Fulani militias or any other terrorist organisation to fly their flag over our nation, take over our nations capital, defeat our Armed Forces and conquer Nigeria,” Fani-Kayode noted.

He also explained the implications of the takeover on Afghanis.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “The implications for millions of Afghans are obvious and the implications for the entire region and the international community are legion.

“As from today Islamist terrorist groups all over the world will have massive financial, logistical and moral support from a strong Islamist Government in Afghanistan. Apart from that, millions of Afghan men who refuse to accept the dictates of the Islamists and jihadists will be executed and millions of Afghan women and girls will be enslaved.”

