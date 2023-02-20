Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls trial for alleged document forgery

The absence of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday, stalled his trial for alleged forgery of a medical report at the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-minister on a 12-count charge bordering on the use of false documents, fabricated evidence, procuring the execution of documents by false pretence and fabricating evidence.

The commission alleged that Fani-Kayode forged a medical report that he tendered before Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos, where he is standing trial for alleged N4.9 billion fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arraigned on December 17, 2021.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Monday, the defence counsel, Mr. Wale Balogun, informed the court about the absence of the defendant.

Balogun said the defendant was absent due to health reasons and issues he had with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The counsel said: “His absence is also due to running battles he has with both the DSS and the police.

“Since the last time we were here, the defendant has been reporting everyday at the DSS and while he was doing this, the police invited him for questioning with regards to some comments he made online.

“Since we left here on the last date, he has not been able to have peace of mind and that has affected his health.

“On February 16, he was at the hospital and on Saturday he was also readmitted back to the National Hospital in Abuja.

“Even now as we speak, he is also there, and based on this, it has become imperative to seek your lordship’s indulgence not only to vacate today but the other days, 21 and 22.

“We humbly apply that those days be vacated to enable him to resolve those issues.”

The EFCC counsel, Mrs. Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed that the defence gave some documents to the prosecution.

“The defence counsel this morning shared with us two documents, one is a medical report and another from the Nigeria Police.

“Today’s business is for the cross-examination of the prosecution’s witness. However, we leave the decision to the discretion of the court,” she said.

Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe adjourned the case till May 24 for the continuation of trial.

