Fani-Kayode’s actions against journalist an attack on freedom of the press —Amnesty Int’l

The Amnesty International has condemned attacks meted out to a journalist, Eyo Charles, by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode was seen in a video of the conference that took place on August 20 in Calabar, Cross River State, insulting the journalist for demanding to know who was funding the former minister’s ongoing tour of the South.

Both the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Daily Trust, the employer of the journalist, among others have condemned the actions of the former minister.

In its response to the incident, the international rights organisation wrote on its Twitter handle, @AmnestyNigeria:

“Amnesty International condemns the threats made against @daily_trust reporter Eyo Charles in Calabar by Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode @realFFK. Mr. Eyo is a reporter just doing his job. The actions of Mr. Fani-Kayode during that press conference are an attack on freedom of the press.

“Journalists seek accountability on behalf of the people and should not be threatened or abused for asking questions. These patterns of attacks on media and journalists must end.

“Journalists play a key role in promoting the right to information by documenting and disseminating information. Journalists have been contending with challenges that make their job difficult. They should be able to do their job free from violence, abuse and threats.”

