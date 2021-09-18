Fani-Kayode’s defection a good omen for our party – PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emeka Kalu, said on Saturday the party would not lose sleep over the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode formally switched to the ruling party on Friday.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the former PDP governorship aspirant in Abia State, said the ex-minister’s defection to APC was a good omen for the party.

According to him, no serious Nigerians will take Fani-Kayode seriously putting into consideration his original disposition and criticism of APC as an “association of evil men in Nigeria.”

Kalu said: “Inasmuch as cross carpeting and party-jumping among Nigeria politicians along personal interest have become a norm, one cannot, but wonder the place of integrity, honour and conscience, especially at a time the nation needs men of integrity, pedigree and astute character that do not flow with the wind as fair-weather political hunters.

“Mr. Fani-Kayode is known to be a politician focused on his gains rather than the growth of PDP or the wellbeing of Nigeria at large.

“This is the only reason why a man will, after condemning APC, terming her ‘a gathering of evil men,’ still turns around to lick his vomit without honour. The party should lose no sleep over his defection.

“One of the qualities that set PDP apart is integrity and purpose. Therefore, it will not be a good breeding ground for fair-weather, insincere politicians whose only purpose is personal gains.

“I am not surprised at the defection of this particular President Muhammadu Buhari attacker. But, I am bemused that the same man that said APC is evil and shouted the suffering of the Nigerian masses to the rooftops, caused by the same APC, could suddenly turn around to join the same men to dine, not even another party. That tells you all you need to know.

“It is clear that one of the problems we have been experiencing in PDP is a case of betrayal within, respectable and valued men whose loyalty lies without. It is a good thing that such men are leaving PDP to their destination to give room for fresh air.”

