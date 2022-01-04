Fani-Kayode‘s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, addresses sons in open letter

Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has written an open letter to her sons on the social media platform, Instagram.

Chikwendu’s statement published on Tuesday, January 4 came amid a custody battle with the Nigerian politician.

In her Instagram thread, Precious Chikwendu revealed that she was always praying to be reunited with her children.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode publishes video of sons amidst allegations by ex-wife Precious

The former beauty queen also expressed hope of getting to have “eye contact, winks, giggles, warm kisses and wake up pajama dances” with them.

Read her thread below;

“My darling triplet sons.

Today the 4/1/2022 i woke up so upset in my spirit.

I’ve tried so hard to overlook certain treatments to you that have now become a norm which evidently is so unfair to you.

The world and you have been told your mother is insane and incapable of looking after you, but your best moments were obviously with your mother.

You weren’t caged like pets that are only to be displayed and not allowed freedom.

At two years , you all were already walking as I made sure you were allowed freedom to ambulate and strengthen your limbs.”

She continued;

“Now I have to helplessly watch you all stagger whilst trying to walk with nannies and strangers at every visit carrying you in every picture like handicapped kids .

“I can share lots of videos that I personally made with the three of you running around both on ground and in a pool with your legs strong at 2years including these one I’ve got on this post.

You will be 4years in 4months and still can’t be allowed to stand in pictures or feed yourselves?

I am not even getting started on the trauma you are all managing unconsciously, wondering if you would ever see your mom again.

As a mother, this is troubling let alone for toddlers.

I pray every second for each one of you Aragorn , Ragnar , Adien and Liam.

You all are connected to me in spirit and I know you can feel my presence drawing closer seconds by seconds .

Soon my boy, soon you would have that very constant love, eye contact, winks, giggles, warm kisses and wakeup pajamas dances that only mama gives you.

Love you bunch to infinity.

Mama boys”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now