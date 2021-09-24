Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife sues him, IGP, demands N800m

Former Nigerian beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has charged her estranged husband, the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode to a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

According to the court papers filed by her lawyer, Abdul-Aziz Jimoh, the former beauty queen listed Fani-Kayode, Inspector-General of Police, his officers and defendants and in demanding the sum of N800 million (eighth hundred million) as damages.

Other respondents listed in the suit include the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force CID, Commissioner of Police, FCT, and CSP James Idachaba (OC Legal CID), FCT Command.

Precious in the suit stated that she is demanding the said amount because of the roles the respondents have played in “intimidating and harassing” her during the pendency of her custody suit.

The mother of four asked the court to restrain the IGP, his officers and men from intimidating and harassing her in any form, pending the hearing and determination of her suit seeking the custody of the four children she had with Fani-Kayode.

As of the time of filing the report, no date has been fixed for mentioning of the matter.

