Fani-Kayode’s ex–wife, Precious, charged to court for alleged cybercrime

Precious Chikwendu, the wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode was arraigned on Thursday before a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged cybercrime.

She however pleaded not guilty of the offence as charged.

The counsel to the Police (IGP) Victor Okoye, demanded that the court should announce a date for the trial and remand the accused in Kuje correctional centre pending the conclusion of the matter.

The defence counsel, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), however, moved against the request of the prosecution councel, asking for bail for the defendant.

The charges were brought in relation to allegations of criminal defamation of character by Senator Grace Bent, dated January 24, 2022, before the court.

The judge, who admitted Chikwendu to bail in the terms earlier granted by the police, ordered for the adjournment of the matter till June 7 for the commencement of trial.

