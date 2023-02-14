Fani-Kayode’s interrogation on coup alert not closed – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) said on Tuesday the questioning of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on his coup claim has not closed.

The DSS on Monday invited the All Progressives Congress (APC) for questioning after he raised an alarm about a plot by some individuals to disrupt this month’s elections and throw the country into a constitutional crisis.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, met with some retired military officers recently and perfected strategies on how to topple the current administration.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had since dismissed the claim.

The Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council was later released by the agency after several hours of grilling on Monday evening.

He will however report back at the DSS on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the DSS urged political parties not to overheat the polity during the period of the elections.

The statement read: “The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February 2023. The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant toNational Security.

“Chief Fani-Kayode faced a panel that interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterward, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.

“Meanwhile, political parties and their media managers are advised to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections. This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

