Fani-Kayode’s medical report not genuine,’ Witness tells court in ex-minister’s trial for alleged document forgery

A prosecution witness, Bassey Ama, on Wednesday told the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that the medical report procured by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, was not authentic.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on December 17 last year arraigned the ex-minister for alleged presentation of fake document during his trial for alleged N4.9 billion fraud at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

He, however, pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

During the earlier proceedings, Fani-Kayode’ counsel, Norrison Quakers (SAN), urged the court to decline jurisdiction to hear the case.

He argued that the case before the court had nothing to do with economic and financial crimes.

The prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, who informed the court that four prosecution witnesses were in court, countered the arguments and urged the court to go ahead with the case.

“We urge your lordship that the court has unlimited jurisdiction,” he said.

Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe after listening to both parties decided to proceed with the case.

She said: “My decision is that I’ll still go on with the trial then I will determine jurisdiction later.”

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Ama was called into the box to testify.

The witness was the Head of Medical Records at Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja.

Ama, who was led in evidence by Oyedepo, said he joined the Hospital on July 7, 2011, adding that he was in charge of medical reports in the hospital.

He said: “On October 12, 2021, the Kubwa General Hospital received a letter from the EFCC to investigate the authenticity of the medical report on Olufemi Fani-Kayode.

“The Hospital MD minuted the letter to my office to authenticate.

“After my thorough investigation, I reported back to the MD that Mr. Olufemi Fani-Kayode does not have a medical record in Kubwa General Hospital, and as well, the medical report did not emanate from our hospital [Kubwa General Hospital].”

He further testified that the doctor that issued the said report was never a staff of Kubwa General Hospital.

“So we replied to the EFCC that the medical report is not authentic.”

The witness, thereafter, identified the hospital’s response to the letter of inquiry from the EFCC.

