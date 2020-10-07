Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendu confirms split from hubby

Precious Chikwendu, the wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has finally confirmed that her marriage to the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is over.

The fair-skinned mother of four took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to confirm her split from her husband following an exchange with a follower on the social media platform after she shared photos with her sons.

In the social media exchange, the Instagram follower advised her (Precious) to go back to her husband adding that it was better to settle their differences rather than join the miserable association of divorced women.

“These enablers are faceless, your marriage is collapsing n yet these lonely, never better are encouraging you to join their miserable association. I pity you,” the follower wrote.

In a terse reply, Precious told the follower that she can have FFK if she wanted.

“Take note, my marriage ended. It didn’t collapse.

“But if you want him you can go to him or his dm,” she said.

Recall days ago that Fani-Kayode denied ever physically abusing his estranged wife, Precious, while reacting to a viral video that suggested he abused her.

According to him, the video, which went viral on social media last Saturday, was mere propaganda, adding that he caught her in bed with a married man.

He also insisted that there was no physical abuse, adding that he collected the phone from his wife to stop her from recording him after he caught her in bed with a married man.

He tweeted: “A video posted which supposedly depicts me ABUSING my estranged wife. This is nothing but a propaganda video.

“There was NO physical abuse. I simply took the phone from her to stop her from recording me after catching her in bed with a married man days earlier.

“I repeat there was no physical abuse whatsoever and she had been insulting and subjecting everybody, including family members, staff and children, to physical and verbal abuse the whole day. As usual, it was a nightmare.

“My words in the video are self explanatory. I urge those that watched it to listen to those words carefully. I told her that everyone wanted peace except for her and all she did was indulge in scandal after scandal. I have never physically abused my estranged wife.”

Rumour of the breakdown of Fani-Kayode’s marriage to Precious, his third wife, has been making the rounds, with the former minister defending his actions, especially on allegations of physical abuse.

