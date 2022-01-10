Fans celebrate as Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia

Novak Djokovic has won a court battle challenging the cancellation of his Australian visa, in a case that has drawn global attention.

The Tennis star had since been held by the Australian government after he was dramatically denied entry at Melbourne airport on Wednesday and sent to a notorious immigration detention hotel.

There was jubilation among the Serbian-Australian community and some 100 supporters of Djokovic camped outside the court when the ruling was announced.

It is yet uncertain that Djokovic will play in the Australian Open billed to start on 17 January, the reason for which he came to Australia in the first place.

The government’s lawyers have warned that Australia’s immigration minister has the executive power to overturn the court’s decision.

If that happens, the judge warned that Djokovic, currently the world’s number one men’s tennis player, won’t be able to return to Australia for three years.

If Djokovic finally participates in the competition and wins it, he will become the most successful men’s player in history with 21 Grand Slam titles.

