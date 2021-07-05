Entertainment
Fans gift Big Brother Naija star, Neo, with Mercedes Benz car
Big Brother Naija star, Neo Akpofure was handed the keys to a new Mercedes Benz vehicle by his fans on Sunday.
The reality star recently turned 27; he has now joined the list of Big Brother stars who have been gifted a brand new vehicle.
Big Brother stars are renowned for receiving primarily house and car gifts from their fans. Some stars who have been gifted cars in recent times include Tacha Akide, Dorathy Bachor, Bam Bam, to name a few.
Read also: Big Brother Naija star, Nina, undergoes cosmetic surgery
Ripples Nigeria gathered that Neo’s Mercedes Benz is worth N2 million.
Below are pictures and videos from his birthday ceremony.
