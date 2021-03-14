Fans gift ex-BBNaija housemate, Erica a house in Lagos (Video) | Ripples Nigeria

On Saturday, March 13, former Big Brother Naija contestant, Erica Nlewedim turned a year older.

The reality star who clocked 27 received the keys a palatial home in a highbrow area of Lagos state. Her fanbase dubbed the Elites handed the keys to their favourite Big brother contestant.

Despite the fact that she was unceremoniously disqualified from the 2020 edition of the reality show, BBNAIJA Lockdown; Erica has remained one of the most beloved contestants in the history of the competition.

On Saturday night, Erica’s fanbase, the Elites organized a party for the 27-year-old reality star to celebrate her birthday. The highlight of the event emerged when the reality star was presented with a key to her own house.

Erica was asked to cut a ribbon to open an apartment where they told her they stored all her gifts.

Stunned by their request, she went on to cut the ribbon and was surprised to see the many gifts lined up in the house for her.

Ripples gathered that the apartment was purchased through a lawyer.

Erica could not hold back her tears as the gift was presented to her.

Erica was disqualified from the season 5 edition of BBNaija; after she got three strikes from Biggie for violating the house rules.

She has however, remained one of the most popular housemates in the history of the competition.

