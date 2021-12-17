Fans will need Covid vaccination and negative tests to attend AFCON games

Only fans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have proof of a negative test in the run-up to a game can attend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

This was announced by organizers, who went on to reconfirm that the showpiece will hold as planned between 9 January and 6 February, 2022 amid rumours of cancellation.

It was a joint statement from Cameroon’s government and football association (Fecafoot), as well as the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

“The government has devised an elaborate special sanitary anti-Covid protocol for the Nations Cup,” the statement read.

“Supporters can only access stadiums for Nations Cup matches if they are fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test within 72 hours or a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours.

“Health authorities will take all necessary measures to facilitate vaccinations and Covid tests on all sites during the competition.”

Twenty-four teams are set to take part in what is the 33rd edition of the continental event.

Algeria are defending champions. They defeated Senegal in the final of the 2019 edition, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria finished in third place after beating Tunisia in the playoff.

