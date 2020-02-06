Far but close: Tesla’s Elon Musk might just be the world’s next miracle money wizard

Jeff Bezos might be the current world’s richest man but Ph.D dropout Elon Musk seems to understand the magic of making money, better.

While the Tesla icon might still be far behind on the list as he maintains the 23rd position, according to the Forbes list of the richest men on the planet; Elon Musk has proven to be a better wealth creator, judging by the duo’s net add up since business launched for the year 2020.

Musk, born and raised in Pretoria, South Africa, before moving to Canada and the United States for studies and business, the 49-year-old tech entrepreneur, has built fortune in a quite encouraging pace.

This is someone many might think founded Tesla Motors where, in truth, only joined after its first year of establishment. His contributions and expertise on the team has earned him the global honour to become the face of the company, where he now owns about 20% of the total company.

One can say that his vision to hit into entrepreneurship (while not minding to halt his 1995 Ph.D ambition in Energy Physics) is paying off already.

As humble as possible, Musk started a web service firm Zip2 when he dropped out from the doctorate programme in Stanford University. Before long, the company grew to what Compaq admired and thereafter pushed for its acquisition in 1999 for $340 million.

Since then, the journey continued for Musk, building more companies and solutions as he continued to dare to risk and take chances even more.

Today, Musk is the 23rd richest man on earth with a network of $44.5 billion, according to Forbes, and the 22nd richest human according to the Bloomberg List that pegged his fortune at $41 billion.

Whenever the international brand Paypal, SpaceX, OpenAI, SolarCity, Neuralink, Boring Company or Tesla is called today; the Elon Musk identify is surfed alongside as the man behind these multidimensional masks.

Since the start of 2020, Musk’s net worth has jumped by an additional $13.5bn, which is above any other billionaire for the year under review.

In perspective, world’s richest, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, has gainfully recorded an impressive boost to his fortune with a $9 billion increment. In contrast to Musk’s $13.5 billion, Jeff Bezos comes roughly $4 billion down.

On Monday, February 3, 2020, alone, Musk, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Watchlist, “added $4.7 billion” to his wealth as “Tesla’s share price surged nearly 20 percent to close at a new high of $780.”

From the 23rd place to the 1st place is, no doubt, a long journey but with this progression and Musk’s diversified portfolios, the long journey to become world’s richest for this automobile designer/engineer and CEO might be shorter than imagined.

