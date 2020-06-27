Farewell Oshiomhole, you’re the architect of your misfortunes — Senior lawyer, Bamgbose

The National Coordinator of Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose, has said that the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was the architect of his own misfortunes.

Bamgbose, a senior lawyer, also said that Oshiomhole “dug his own grave by being too aggressive.”

Oshiomhole’s reign as the chairman of the governing APC came to a final end on Thursday, when the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, dissolved the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

Responding to the fate that befell Oshiomhole in a statement on Saturday, Bamgbose said Oshiomhole failed to heed to his advice to resign and warning that neither Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party nor President Buhari would save his impending political doom.

He said, “What a sad end! What an unfortunate end. His fate has now been sealed by the Executive President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday as the NWC has been dissolved.

“How are the mighty falling in the midst of political battles. Tell it not at Wadata Plaza, so that the enemies will not rejoice.

“The truth of the matter is, however, that Oshiomhole was the architect of his political misfortunes. It should be noted that he never foresaw that his days as National Chairman of APC are numbered.

“As at March, this year, it should be recollected that I asked him to resign or be humiliated, as Buhari and Tinubu can’t save him from the impending political doom.

“Amongst other things, I made it emphatically clear that, ‘Oshiomhole dug his own grave by being too aggressive. He should bow out in honour or be humiliated.

“The APC as a party has already concluded to show him the way out. I seriously doubt if Buhari can save him. I don’t also believe that Tinubu can save him. He is indeed the architect of his misfortunes.

“Party politics don’t go well with party activism. ‘It’s obvious that the game is over for him as he may never return as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This should serve as a lesson to others who are in position of authority. They should imbibe democratic principles as opposed to dictatorial tendencies. Farewell Oshiomhole.”

