Farmers baffled by two-headed calf born in Brazil

Brazilian farmers and vets have been stunned by the birth of a two-headed mutant calf.

On Monday, December 13, the two-headed calf was born on a farm in the Brazilian municipality of Nova Venecia in the state of Espirito Santo.

According to reports gathered by Ripples Nigeria, the mutant animal is unable to stand up or feed naturally.

Delci Busatto, the son of the calf’s owner, told local media that the mutant calf lives on the family’s farm and has trouble feeding from its mother and needs to feed from a bottle.

He said: “The calf is very debilitated. It has to lie down and cannot get up. Because it can’t stand up, the calf has to be fed from a bottle.”

He said the family had sought an expert opinion from a vet, but even they did not seem to know what could have caused the calf to be born with two heads.

