FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan | Ripples Nigeria

FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital.
The facility, FagEx by FarmKonnect, is described as Africa’s first agricultural electronic centre, and engineered by an agribusiness expert, Azeez Oluwole.
According to Oluwole, the project was inspired by the need to make precision farming more accessible and affordable to farmers anywhere on African soil.
Expected to change the digital-data narrative of Africa’s agricultural system, Governor Makinde, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, lauded the company for coming up with ideas capable of eradicating hunger in the state.
Azeez, Chief Executive Officer of FarmKonnect Agribusiness Nigeria, maintained that food insecurity can lead to scarcity, that can breed conflict.
He said: “We may build other sectors as safety nests, but if hunger takes away our security, the safety nest will be plundered.
According to the CEO, the facility will leverage modern technologies such as satellite imagery, drones, electro-optic systems, global positioning system, geographic information system, on-site sensors, as tools to improve agriculture in Africa.
He said: “FarmKonnect Agricultural Electronic Extension Service Centre (FAgEX) is established with the intent to accelerate controlled environment farming practices in Africa”.
“FAgEX will enable us to monitor and receive live feeds from all our farms and greenhouses anywhere in Africa. With this initiative, we can also control certain operations such as irrigation and humidification remotely. This is first of its kind on African soil.”
