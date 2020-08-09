Fashion designer allegedly assaulted by police inspector dies

A 20-year-old fashion designer who was allegedly assaulted by a police inspector in Osun State has reportedly died.

The deceased, Ayomide Taiwo, was assaulted by the police inspector attached to Ibokun Divisional Headquarters, Osun State, Insp. Ago Egharepbe, at Ilahun community on August 4.

Taiwo’s uncle, Mr. Segun Agboola, who confirmed the development, said the fashion designer died at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital on Sunday.

An eyewitness, who was with the deceased at the time of the incident, explained to journalists what transpired on the fateful day.

He said: “A policeman stopped us and demanded N50 bribe. The policeman who was drunk attacked Taiwo with a rifle after he saw a bundle of N50,000 with him.

“Two of us fell from the motorcycle while the three other policemen ran away.

READ ALSO: Court jails commercial motorcyclist 20 years for s*xually assaulting daughter

“Ayomide was lying unconsciously on the floor and was bleeding in his nose, mouth and ears. I carried the bike off him.

“Another policeman who was not at the scene when the incident happened helped in carrying my friend to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

“Ayomide has been in a coma since we took him to the hospital due to severe injury he sustained on his head.

“The DPO gave us N30, 000 for the hospital bill. Ayomide is the last child of his mother.”

The spokesperson of the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said the officer has been dismissed and would be arraigned in court on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions