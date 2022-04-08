Entertainment
Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, threatens to dump current husband if he messes up
Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has responded to those who have been criticizing her for having three children from with different men.
The controversial fashion designer in the pilot episode of the reality show, the Real Housewives of Lagos that aired online was talking about her relationship with her children’s fathers.
READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode calls fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, ‘Anti-Christ’ for posing in kinky nun outfit
She stated that if her current husband messes up, she will replace him with another man and have four baby daddies thereafter.
Wondering if those criticizing her share her womb, she added that the list will also grow if the new man messes up.
Watch her speak below.
Seriously Toyin Lawani is effortlessly doing what she knows how to do best.
pic.twitter.com/rptKNf2i6n
— ENNIE (@Enitan_sam) April 8, 2022
