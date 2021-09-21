Metro
Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, laments govt’s cruel treatment of young business owners
Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual, real name Abayomi Makun, the younger brother of comedian, Ayo Makun has taken to his Instagram stories to judge the government for failing to support the youth of the nation.
According to the celebrity stylist, the Nigerian government does not want to see young entrepreneurs and business owners flourish.
Speaking further, Casual stated that the government has succeeded primarily in frustrating the efforts of young businesses and initiatives; he also mentioned that youths are not given the platform to thrive.
Taking to his Instagram platform on Tuesday afternoon, the fashion designer wrote;
“This government doesn’t want to see any young entrepreneur in Nigeria do well…”
He continued;
“They will frustrate and oppress you with everything they have.
God pass una sha!”
Read his statement below.
