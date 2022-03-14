Fashion designer, Yomi Casual, urges wives not to turn caring husbands into monsters

Nigerian fashion designer, Yomi Casual has admonished married women not to turn their caring husbands into monsters in their matrimonial homes.

Yomi, the younger brother of comedian, Ayo Makun stated this on his Instagram stories during the early hours of today, Monday, March 14.

The bespoke fashion designer said women shouldn’t bring the ”boss lady” mindset to their marriage as their husbands are not their competition.

Read his post below.

