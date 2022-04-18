Fashion startup, Nessiam, secures $305k grant to expand network

A Morocco-based fashion startup, Nessiam, has secured a $305, 000 grant under the 212 Founders program to accelerate its network. .

The Director of the 212 Founders Program, CDG Invest, Youssef Mamou, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

The investment is expected to help Nessiam become a benchmark brand in the Middle East and North African regions.

Mamou said the startup won the challenge by “incorporating technology into the project’s DNA.”

He said: “Nessiam has demonstrated resilience and inventiveness in democratizing an ethical brand in a fashion market dominated by fast fashion businesses. They won this challenge by incorporating technology into the project’s DNA, such as a digitalized sales process, user experience, marketing, community interactions, and so on.

Read also: Pakistan’s ecommerce startup, Zaraye, raises $2.1M seed round

“We were honored to assist them in developing a strong brand on Moroccan soil and allowing them to take the initial steps in the MENA area. Following the lifting, we will make every effort to make Nessiam a prominent player in the region’s Fashion Tech.”

In his remark, the Co-Founder of Nessiam, Mohammed Damiri, noted that the fund would enable the startup to accelerate its plans.

He said: “Through Nessiam, Hamza Aouadi and I hope to do more than just meet a market demand by offering products to our consumers at lower pricing.

“We also want to give all women a voice through our collections. This vision has become a reality thanks to the support of 212 Founders, who have enabled us to establish a brand that pursues our beliefs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now