Fashola announces full reopening of Third Mainland bridge | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has announced that it has completed rehabilitation work on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, the bridge will be fully opened to traffic at 12 noon on Saturday.

He tweeted, “Third mainland bridge rehab completed. Fully opens to traffic at 12noon today. Thank you all for your patience. Drive safely.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported earlier in the week that Fashola stated that the Third Mainland Bridge would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend.”

Fashola gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme on Thursday.

He had said lane markings and finishing touches would be done within the next 48 to 72 hours, adding that the total shutdown of the bridge to happen at midnight on Friday would be the last before the total reopening.

