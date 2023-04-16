Fashola appeals for calm amidst tension over 2023 elections results

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, urged politicians to look beyond the outcome of the 2023 general elections and work for the progress of the country.

The former Lagos governor made the call when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

He appealed to politicians who felt cheated in the elections to show maturity in presenting their grievances and avoid putting the country at risk.

The minister was reacting to remarks credited to politicians who lost out during the elections.

Fashola said: “I think that we are too joined at the hip to allow disagreements over elections to fester beyond elections. There are too many places where we are connected.

“I tell people, for example, that if you are talking ethnic issues, my first cousin is Lois Ganiu Okafor and I have another cousin, Fola Okeke, God bless her soul. So, which one of them do I dislike?

“I think that some of the rhetoric went the wrong way and I think everybody should wear the trouser of adults in the room now and I think that is already taking place and tempers are coming down. Sometimes we can be extreme when there is competition. I think as it goes on, maturity will come in.”

