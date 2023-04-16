News
Fashola appeals for calm amidst tension over 2023 elections results
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Sunday, urged politicians to look beyond the outcome of the 2023 general elections and work for the progress of the country.
The former Lagos governor made the call when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.
He appealed to politicians who felt cheated in the elections to show maturity in presenting their grievances and avoid putting the country at risk.
The minister was reacting to remarks credited to politicians who lost out during the elections.
READ ALSO: Fashola mocks division in opposition, insists Nigerians deserve APC govt
Fashola said: “I think that we are too joined at the hip to allow disagreements over elections to fester beyond elections. There are too many places where we are connected.
“I tell people, for example, that if you are talking ethnic issues, my first cousin is Lois Ganiu Okafor and I have another cousin, Fola Okeke, God bless her soul. So, which one of them do I dislike?
“I think that some of the rhetoric went the wrong way and I think everybody should wear the trouser of adults in the room now and I think that is already taking place and tempers are coming down. Sometimes we can be extreme when there is competition. I think as it goes on, maturity will come in.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...