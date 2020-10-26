Fashola has no business visiting Lekki plaza where he found ‘hidden camera’ —Adegboruwa

A human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has accused the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola of “illegally tampering with exhibits that may become useful” to the panel investigating the shooting of peaceful EndSARS protest at Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

Fashola, a former Lagos State governor, was said to have discovered a hidden camera at the tollgate when he conducted a tour of the toll plaza alongside governors and ministers from the South-West at the weekend.

But in a statement he released on Monday and titled ‘Usurpation of powers of the panel of inquiry on SARS abuses,’ Adegboruwa faulted Fashola, whom he said should not have visited the venue.

He argued, “Since the panel has been vested with jurisdiction over the Lekki toll plaza, I verily believe that it is illegal for anyone else to conduct any visit to the said Lekki toll plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the panel.

“It was reported that in the course of the visit, the former governor of Lagos State and the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), discovered a hidden camera, which he took.”

According to the human rights lawyer, the action of Fashola “is a clear case of illegally tampering with exhibits that may become useful to the panel in the course of its assignment.”

He added, “I appeal to the governor of Lagos State to allow the panel the full autonomy and independence that was promised at the time of inauguration. It is contempt of the panel for anyone to usurp the powers of the panel in the way that has been reported.”

