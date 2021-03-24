Fashola promises transparent process in management, development of roads | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Fashola promises transparent process in management, development of roads
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Tuesday the Federal Government would ensure transparency in the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI) for all participants.
Fashola, who disclosed this at the Ministerial Notice of the commencement of the HDMI in Abuja, said the initiative would be used to manage and develop federal road networks in the country.
He said the goal of the initiative is to attract sustainable investment and funding in the development of road infrastructure in the country.
Fashola said: “The rationale behind the private sector engagement under the HDMI would provide an avenue that would mitigate the paucity of funds, which had hindered roads development in the past.”
According to him, the initiative falls in line with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the country which has been in implementation for almost four years.
The minister said the federal government was executing over 700 different programmes in the country.
Read also: Fashola reveals expected completion date for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
“This aggregates to 13,000km of roads and bridges on rehabilitation and construction among the 36 states, including the FCT.
“As a result of the size of project we are taking, there is an increasing demand for funding to finance the project.
“There is the need to finance other complementary services, rest houses, towing vehicles, which seems suited for commercial initiating compliance.
“This is another effort to mobilize carrying capacity, resources, and entrepreneurship into the Nigerian highway sector and hopefully convert the roads from the social assets into assets of commercial opportunities.
“The 12 routes aggregate the total of 1963.24km which represents 5.6 percent of the 35,000km of the federal road network,” he added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
CAF disqualifies Chad from AFCONQ, awards 3-0 victories to Namibia, Mali
Chad will no longer take part in the qualifying series of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) as they have...
Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
Former international and ex-Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu has advised team manager Gernot Rohr on what to do to win...
We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo
Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has called on football authorities, other stakeholders of the game as well as social media...
Latest Tech News
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...