Fashola reassures Lagosians over completion of Lagos-Badagry Expressway | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the ongoing Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction project was not forgotten but on the 2021 Sukuk funding priority list.

Fashola gave the assurance in Lagos on Saturday, April 3, during an inspection tour of road projects in the state.

He said that major drainage works were ongoing and progressing to upgrade the highway from its old status to ensure durable construction, saying that funding challenges were being resolved.

“Lagos-Badagry Expressway is the real challenge. Again it is funding.

“We are owing the contractor. That is why I said if we can expand the Sukuk this year, we are going to look at a few more roads to add into it.

“If we succeed Lagos-Badagry Expressway is one of the top roads we are penciling down for the Sukuk in 2021.

“If that happens, then the contractor will do his work but I think it is important to help us communicate to the people who use that axis that they are not forgotten.

“Work has started. There was a time when there was no contractor there, so, there is now a contractor,’’ Fashola said.

According to him, that is a first step to progress to show that they are not forgotten.

He said that the road was now a super highway due to development on the axis, hence the diligence to ensure quality durable construction with adequate drainage channels.

