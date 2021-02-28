 Fashola reveals expected completion date for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway | Ripples Nigeria
Fashola reveals expected completion date for Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

Fashola made this disclosure during an interview on Bond FM on Sunday, February 28.

According to him, the delay in the completion of the project was caused by the government’s inability to shut down the bridge totally.

Fashola explained that 80 kilometres of the 127-kilometre road had been completed, urging road users to be patient with the government.

The minister said, “As we speak, 80km has been completed. Some of the parts of the road used today have been completed.

“We cannot shut the road totally. The number of vehicles passing the road is not less than 40,000. We can’t shut Lagos-Ibadan road like that. The road should be completed in 2022. The construction will end in 2022.

READ ALSO: Current revenue shortfall won&#8217;t stop completion of Lagos-Ibadan expressway —Fashola

“The Third Mainland Bridge is faster because we had the opportunity of shutting it down totally.”

The reconstruction/rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was flagged-off in 2013 and was awarded to two firms.

Julius Berger is constructing section one which stretches from Ojota in Lagos to Sagamu Interchange, while RCC is working from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan.

