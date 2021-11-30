Connect with us

Fashola slams N2bn suit against power company’s MD for alleged defamation

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has sued the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited, Leno Adesanya, for alleged defamation and demanded N2 billion compensation.

In the suit filed on Tuesday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja, the minister accused Adesanya and two national dailies of making false and disparaging publications against him.

The publications, according to him, were on the Mambilla Power Project.

Fashola claimed that in the said publications, Adesanya accused him of frustrating the project completion by engaging in acts of corruption.

He noted that the publications captioned: “Mambilla Power Project: Open letter to Mr. Babatunde Fasola.’’ sponsored by Adesanya were “nothing less than character assassination with a view to achieving damaging effects against him.”

The minister insisted that the publications portrayed him as “a greedy, thieving political manipulator who is unworthy of his office or any other public office.”

Opinions

