Politics
Fashola speaks on APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, insists on competence for leadership positions
The Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision to adopt a Muslim-Muslim ticket as a perfect step for the country’s development.
The former Lagos State governor stated this in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.
The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate on July 10.
The choice of the ex-governor has been widely condemned by the Christian community in the country.
Fashola urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiment and promote competence as the ultimate requirement in the country’s leadership recruitment process.
READ ALSO: How APC can retain power in 2023 – Fashola
He said: “The debate is how to move ourselves to prosperity that is imminent for the country. I know it would happen. The question is, who is the best candidate? In my own opinion Asiwaju is the best person to drive the country forward.
“Sometimes we need to test some hypotheses, and the opportunity to do that is there. My position about religion has been made known on different platforms. I think it’s high time for religion to leave the public space and go back to home and religion centre. There is too much religion in our public life
“No nation aiming to develop valorizes religion. It’s a private thing dragged into the public. We need to get down to the real business. We need to stop being afraid of fear itself. If something is real, we should try it.”
