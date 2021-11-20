Fashola speaks on Tinubu’s rumoured 2023 Presidential ambition

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has opened the lid on the rumours about a possible presidential bid by the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 elections.

According to Fashola, Nigerians will have to be patient until 2022 before the APC leader makes an official pronouncement on his ambition.

Fashola said this during an interview on Channels Television’s programme ‘Hard Copy’ aired on Friday.

When he was asked if he would support the candidacy of the national leader of the APC in the 2023 election, Fashola said Tinubu has not informed him he is running in 2023.

“I saw him last week; he didn’t tell me he is running for office and to the best of my knowledge, the last statement he made about it was that people would know in January,” he said.

The Minister also explained that he just went to check on the well-being of Tinubu saying, “I didn’t ask him, I only went to see how well he was doing.

“He has issued a statement that I will speak in January, so let’s wait for his speech.”

Fashola on whether he is speaking for any aspirant come 2023, explained that “As far as I am aware, nobody has said, ‘I want to be Nigeria’s President’. There are people speaking for people. Nobody has come out, we are not at that stage yet.

“I can’t venture out and say that I will speak for X or Y. Let the person come out and say, ‘I want to serve Nigeria’.

“It pains me sometimes when we see that very important job and responsibility to, ‘My people said’. I think the whole sense of it should be that I am able, I have look at myself, give me your problem, you go to sleep’.”

